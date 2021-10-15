Nissan has announced a new finance deal for electric vehicles that includes a home charger and installation. The Japanese company, which builds the Leaf electric car and e-NV200 electric van, says the scheme “reduces complexity” in the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Offered to customers choosing a three- or four-year Hire Purchase (HP) or Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) deal on their Leaf or e-NV200, the scheme comes as part of Nissan’s partnerships with charging providers Pod Point and E.On. Under the scheme, customers would pay for one of the two companies’ charging points as part of their monthly payment.

The deal would combine the cost of the 7 kW home charger with the cost of the vehicle finance and the cost of installation, creating one simple monthly price. Nissan hopes the scheme will make it easier for customers to charge their vehicle and will encourage some to switch to an electric car.

“Wherever possible, we want to try and reduce the complexity for customers new to electric motoring and make their transition to zero emissions motoring as easy as possible,” said Frank Oldfield, the energy services manager at Nissan GB. “With this Nissan finance package, you can secure a fantastic electric car, choose from a range of 7 kW chargers, and have it efficiently installed at home, all for one single monthly payment.”

The 7 kW charger uses dedicated technology developed for electric cars to reduce charging times compared with a regular three-pin domestic plug socket. The system can also manage when and for how long the vehicle is charged, which allows customers to pick times when electricity costs are lower or at times that are most convenient.

David Butters, the head of E.ON’s EV charging solutions division (also known as E.ON Drive), said the charging points would allow drivers to charge in the most convenient way for them, as well as helping them ensure the minimum environmental damage from their vehicle.

“As electric vehicles become the new normal in our transition to a zero-carbon future, we need to ensure drivers can recharge their batteries in the way most convenient to them,” he said. “We’re already working to provide our customers with personalised and sustainable energy solutions that meet their needs, and we’re now delighted to be able to offer Nissan drivers a home EV charger to keep them on the road to cleaner air and a more sustainable future.”