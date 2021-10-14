The new-look Lexus ES executive saloon has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £36,000. The revamped car has been tweaked for 2022 with modifications to the handling, updates to the styling and safety systems, as well as changes to the car’s specification.

Minor changes have seen the Mercedes-Benz E-Class rival get a new touchscreen infotainment system, updated headlight technology and improved standard safety features. Lexus has also tweaked the suspension to improve the car’s ride and handling, as well as improving the steering feel. The Japanese company has even changed the shape of the brake pedal to make it feel more controlled.

In exchange for the £35,905 starting price, you get the entry-level ES, which comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and Tahara man-made leather upholstery. An eight-inch multimedia display is also standard, as are the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration features.

Satellite navigation is missing from the standard kit list, but you get a 10-speaker audio system, front and rear parking sensors, and power-adjustable heated front seats. The ES also comes with a sunroof as standard, and those who want satellite navigation can spend an extra £890 to get a 12.3-inch infotainment system with navigation thrown in.

Customers can also upgrade to the Premium Edition grade, which costs £36,555. That increases the size of the wheels to 18 inches, a heated steering wheel and the larger 12.3-inch infotainment system. Wireless phone charging, rain-sensing wipers and rear privacy glass are part of the package, too.

For more equipment, there is also the confusingly named Premium Pack, which builds on the Premium Edition model with real leather upholstery, memory settings for the driver’s seat and front seats that are both heated and ventilated. The £41,105 model also comes with ‘sequential’ indicators and automatically folding door mirrors.

Then there’s the F Sport model, which gives the executive car a sporty edge. Your £38,370 investment gets you a sporty grille and more aggressive bumpers, not to mention trick suspension and a host of driving modes. Alongside that, the car also comes with 19-inch alloy wheels and sporty seats, although the 12.3-inch infotainment system is only available as an option.

Adding extra equipment to the F Sport is the £39,280 Tech and Safety Pack, which gets you a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging and the 12.3-inch screen. And you can add to that with the Takumi Pack, with its 17-speaker sound system and head-up display.

If outright luxury is your thing, however, you’ll be wanting the proper Takumi model, which builds on the ES Premium Pack with a head-up display, even more luxurious leather and power-operated sun shades, plus the 12.3-inch screen. The £49,455 flagship model is also available with optional ‘digital side-view monitors’, which replace conventional door mirrors with low-drag cameras.

The updated ES is available to order now, with all versions getting the ‘300h’ hybrid powertrain. Combining a 2-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to produce 176 bhp, the system offers up to 54.3 mpg and carbon dioxide emissions as low as 119 g/km.