After baby steps into the EV market with models like the Clarity and E, Honda is getting really serious about electricity by showing several vehicles that the brand is referring to as the e:N Series of concepts. Production versions of these machines would arrive in China first.

The e:NS1 and e:NP1 will be the first e:N Series models to arrive in China in spring 2022. The Dongfeng Honda and GAC Honda joint ventures will produce them, respectively.

Gallery: Honda e:N Series EV Concepts

12 Photos

Both vehicles are crossovers but with slightly different styling. The e:NS1 is the vehicle in these photos with the vibrant yellow and black body in these photos. It has a front end with a blocky shape and skinny headlights. The rear has a sporty design with both a spoiler on the roof and wing below the back window.

The e:NP1 has a more traditional crossover appearance and looks nearly identical to the Honda SUV E:Prototype from earlier in 2021. The shape of the headlight flows up the front end. Both models have rear door handles that incorporate into the black section of the C-pillar.

From there, three more e:N vehicles are under development with a goal to launch them within five years. Honda is showing them here as the e:N Coupe Concept, e:N SUV Concept, and e:N GT Concept. The trio shares a similar design ethos that looks nothing like current Hondas.

There will eventually be 10 models in the e:N lineup. They will be available from e:N-specific dealers in China, in addition to selling them from existing showrooms.

Honda isn't providing much info about the e:N models' powertrain. They'll ride on a shared platform. The EVs will also get the automaker's latest tech like Honda Sensing and Honda Connect tech, and a digital cockpit.

Honda's strategy will be all models for sale in China after 2030 will be either hybrids or full EVs. By 2040, all products will be purely electric.