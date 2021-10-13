Ferrari is gearing up to unveil a new supercar very soon and it will use the base of the LaFerrari Aperta. The bones of that model date back to the original LaFerrari which was released in 2013, though the Icona will have a different powertrain with no hybrid assistance. Even though the LaFerrari is now close to nine years old, it’s still a spectacular sight, especially if you see it in Monaco.

TheTFJJ channel on YouTube had the chance to film a very rare LaFerrari in the Principality of Monaco. It’s a 2014 LaFerrari currently reportedly registered in Wales and finished in the very rare Signal Green exterior colour. If the car looks familiar to you, you are not mistaken - this LaFerrari was previously owned by Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay.

This particular supercar was listed for sale in April 2019 and at the time, it had only 1,900 miles (3,057 kilometres) on the clock. We don’t know the actual mileage today, but in a 2011 interview, Jay Kay admitted that despite his love of cars, he does very little actual driving, hence the low mileage. Apparently, the car was bought by someone who is probably going to drive it at least a little bit more.

It’s good to see the car is in basically perfect condition. The paint protection film commissioned by the previous owner probably played a key role in the preservation of this LaFerrari, and hopefully, the new owner will apply the necessary corrections to the PPF.

As a refresher, the LaFerrari was launched in March 2013 and became the brand’s first hybrid model. Its powertrain has a 6.3-litre V12 with electric assistance for a combined system output of 950 bhp (708 kilowatts). On paper, the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometres per hour) sprint takes less than three seconds, while 124 mph (200 kph) is hit in under seven seconds.