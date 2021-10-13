The new DS 4 premium hatchback is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just over £25,000. The French five-door is a Gallic riposte to the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, promising a striking design, modern powertrains and a choice of three distinct versions.

Customers will have the opportunity to pick the standard DS 4, the sporty Performance Line model and the more rugged Cross version. And those choices will be supplemented by a range of trim levels that offer varying levels of style and luxury.

In exchange for your £25,350, DS will sell you the basic DS 4 model, which is designed for “families” and comes with a choice of three trim levels. The cheapest option is the Bastille+ model, which offers 17-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim and black door mirror caps. Inside, there’s cloth upholstery and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as well as a digital instrument cluster. The Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems are fitted as standard, as are rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

Moving up to the Trocadero version gets you 19-inch alloys and DS’s Iris infotainment system, which comes with satellite navigation and voice recognition. And the even more luxurious Rivoli variant gets you black leather and extra safety equipment.

For a sportier vibe, you can choose the Performance Line models, which feature dark exterior trim and tinted rear windows for a more “athletic” look. The ‘standard’ Performance Line cars start at £26,850 and provide 19-inch alloy wheels, black Alcantara interior trim and Performance Line stitching.

Performance Line+ versions start at £33,150 and come with extra safety equipment, including adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front. There’s also a head-up display to help keep your eyes on the road.

Finally, the Cross models get “SUV-inspired styling cues”, including side skirts, gloss black roof bars, front and rear skids and black bumpers. And if you want to spend more than the £29,450 starting price, they can also be specified with Advanced Traction Control, which is designed to improve traction when driving off-road.

DS 4 Cross customers get a choice of two trim levels, with the standard car’s Trocadero and Rivoli trims comprising the sole options. Both come with 19-inch alloys and a head-up display, but the Rivoli cars get black leather and keyless entry.

All three core versions come with a choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The entry-level option is the 1.2-litre, 129 bhp PureTech 130 petrol engine, while there’s also a 178 bhp petrol option and an even more potent 222 bhp variant.

The only diesel is the 1.5-litre BlueHDi 130 engine, while the plug-in hybrids are dubbed E-Tense 225. That powertrain mixes a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, offering CO2 emissions as low as 34 g/km.

“The all-new DS 4 is the next evolution of the DS model range, offering a new, striking design, efficient powertrains and class-leading technology,” said Jules Tilstone, the managing director of DS Automobiles UK. “I’m excited for UK customers to experience our unique take on the premium hatchback. With three variants to choose from, the DS 4 is a vehicle that will perfectly match the needs and tastes of UK customers.”