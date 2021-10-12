Electric cars currently rule the roost when it comes to the quickest-accelerating production vehicles you can buy. Petrol isn't giving up by any means, as evidenced by the physics-defying BMW M5 CS that runs door-to-door with by the hyperest of hypercars. However, the Porsche Taycan Turbo also shows a flagrant disregard for the laws of physics. Put them together, and you get some very good drag racing action.

That's the crux of this video from GTBoard.com on YouTube, which recently held a racing event on a closed stretch of asphalt. It's a long stretch too, allowing competitors to really exercise electric and internal combustion powerplants. The competitors are a BMW M5 CS in stock trim, producing 627 bhp (468 kilowatts) from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8. BMW says it's enough to shove the big saloon to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, and based on other M5 videos we've seen, we believe it.

The other sizeable saloon in this showdown is the Porsche Taycan Turbo, packing a pair of electric motors that can send 616 bhp (459 kW) to the ground. In overboost mode, that figure goes up to 670 bhp (500 kW) which propels the Taycan to 60 mph in a silent 3.0 seconds. Considering the Taycan weighs the better part of 2.5 tonnes, that kind of performance is exceptionally impressive.

How does all this translate to the real world? Actually, it's about as close as the numbers suggest. The first of several races see the Taycan take an early advantage from a standing start, making the most of its instant torque. The M5 falls back by approximately one car length, holding the position briefly then gaining lost ground as speeds rise. Combustion power tends to favour higher speeds and the M5 eventually pulls past the Taycan on the big end of the track.

As such, you'd expect the follow-up roll races to favour the BMW, but it's not an open-and-shut case. The first run sees both cars pulling side-by-side until the M5 eventually pulls away. Other races see the Bimmer pull harder, while the final roll race sees the Taycan get a slight advantage from which the BMW couldn't recover.

In short, it's some of the best racing we've seen in a while. Under 100 mph both cars are very well matched, with perhaps a slight advantage going to the Porsche. Above that, the BMW definitely holds an advantage. However, the performance envelopes are close enough to where neither driver can afford to make even the smallest mistake.