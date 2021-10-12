The Mercedes E-Class has always been the little sibling to the S-Class. Although they are aesthetically very close, the S-Class is larger, and, above all, more luxurious than the E-Class. The S-Class is also much more expensive.

Mercedes’ star saloon, which rivals the BMW 7 Series and the Audi A8 and is a segment benchmark, even exists in Mercedes-Maybach versions.The Maybach S-Class comes equipped with a powerful and smooth V12 aimed at a very niche clientele who can easily spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to drive in a prestigious car with the same pedigree as a Rolls-Royce.

The E-Class does not benefit from such a treatment, nor does it exude the same presence, but one Chinese company has found a solution to close that gap. On Alibaba, China’s larger online commerce company, Carbest offers a kit to transform your E-Class into a Mercedes-Maybach.

Everything is there that you need, including the front and rear bumpers, the grille, the diffuser, the exhaust cannulas, and the chrome trim. The best part? It costs just $1,100 (approx. £800). However, it doesn’t include everything.

Customers are responsible for the rims and two-tone exterior paint job and the E-Class they want to transform. Of course, the most attentive will notice the deception, incapable of mistaking the size of the car or its less-luxurious interior.

The kit is only available on the E-Class available from 2016 to 2020. It won’t work on the new, restyled model, but is it a good deal? The Maybach S-Class starts at £162,390 in the UK, with a used 2016 or 2017 E-Class model available for much cheaper. Newer E-Classes will still be commanding like-new prices. One of the first Maybach E-Class conversions was seen in India, and the result is not bad. There are worse ways to spend £800.

