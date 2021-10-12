The next-generation Renault Kadjar returns in a new batch of spy photos, and we are happy to finally have the opportunity to share the first interior shots. We’ll get to that in a minute, but first - for those of you unfamiliar with the model - let’s make a quick refresher about the Kadjar.

The current generation of the model was launched in 2015 and it is due for a full redesign soon. Just like its predecessor, the crossover will continue to share its underpinnings with the Nissan Qashqai, which is known in the United States as the Rogue Sport. The version for Europe, however, is different as it made the transition to a new generation earlier this year. The CMF-C platform from the new Qashqai will be also used by the new Kadjar with the two sharing some design elements and technologies, too.

As you can easily see from these new spy photos, the new French SUV will get an even sportier overall appearance compared to its predecessor and that’s mainly thanks to the shorter overhangs. The front end will receive a bolder design with LED headlights mounted up high in the fascia and reminding us of the Megane E-Tech. In fact, we expect the new Kadjar to borrow more design elements from the said electric hatch, though these may be a little toned down for the crossover.

And now about the interior as we have the first cabin shots of the new Kadjar. There’s still a lot of camouflage covering the dashboard but the two-screen layout is clearly visible. Interestingly, accompanying the digital instrument cluster is a vertical screen for the infotainment, and again, this design looks very much like the Megane E-Tech. This is likely what the range-topping models will look like and we expect the cheaper versions to have a smaller nine-inch central display with a lower resolution. Also worth pointing out is that this prototype had a six-speed manual gearbox.

There’s no release date announced yet for the new Kadjar, though we expect to see it debut before the year’s end or early next year. The sales in Europe should begin in the first or second quarter of 2022.