Introduced in 2013, the BMW i3 will remain in history as the brand’s first mass-produced electric vehicle. It’s already a pretty old model in automotive ages, though the demand still remains relatively high.

In fact, in September last year, it was reported that BMW had plans to increase the production to meet the demand, but this summer another report claimed the plans never came to fruition. At this point, we don’t know when the i3 will go out of production but 2024 is believed to be the final year on the assembly lines for the EV.

Will there be a successor to the i3? If we believe what BMW said back in 2018, there are no plans for a direct replacement, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a small-sized electric vehicle from Bavaria in the future. The i Vision Circular concept from the 2021 IAA in Munich from September this year was a clear indication that something could be in the works, and we may now have an idea of what it could look like.

Our colleagues at Motor.es decided to modify the Munich study and turn it into a production model as a successor to today’s i3. The result is the car you see attached at the top of this page and in our opinion, it looks much better than the i Vision Circular. Sure, it’s still not a traditional-looking machine, but the proportions are much better and it actually resembles the i3 to a certain extent.

Motor.es, however, reports that the new i3 could eventually evolve to be a more saloon-like model to rival the Tesla Model 3. It will act as BMW’s entry-level electric vehicle when (and if) it debuts. The Spanish publication also mentions a new generation of lithium-ion batteries as the energy source in this new vehicle with up to 40 percent higher energy density. Keep in mind that these are all preliminary and unconfirmed details, but if the information is correct, we might see the final product in 2024 or 2025.