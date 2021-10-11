Chevy Corvette fans are probably giddy about the arrival of the recently-revealed 2023 Corvette Z06, which is scheduled to fully debut on October 26, 2021. However, there is another Corvette variant coming, one that has been reported several times before.

We're talking about the Corvette E-Ray, which will allegedly seek help from an "e-booster" motor installed on the front axle. This time, however, a Corvette prototype that's wearing a light camouflage has been spotted cruising without making a single noise. The embedded video below was posted on Colorado Cars & Coffee Facebook group, showing the encounter.

As you can see (and hear) in the video, the supposed hybrid Corvette isn't making any exhaust note. However, we still reserve some scepticism on this as there are many ways to delete the sound from the video, so there's that.

Then again, a full-electric cruise is possible if we're to believe the previous rumours about the alleged Corvette E-Ray. According to earlier reports, the powertrain setup in the E-Ray can do zero-emissions driving up to 25-35 miles per hour (40-56 kilometres per hour).

Of note, the supposed full powertrain setup of the Corvette E-Ray will be able to produce up to 650 bhp (484 kilowatts). The combustion engine will remain to be the current 6.2-litre LT2 V8 that makes 490-495 bhp (365-369 kW). The e-booster will allegedly allow the electrified 'Vette to hit a zero-to-60 time of around 2.0 seconds.

As always, let's all take these reports with a healthy dash of salt as nothing's confirmed at this point. However, a hybrid Corvette isn't exactly a far-fetched idea, considering the current automotive trend towards electrification.

Needless to say, the E-Ray would be a significant deviation of the iconic nameplate but one that isn't surprising.