The Mercedes-Benz X-Class is now officially out of production. The Nissan Navara-based luxury truck for the European market was never really a success for the automaker, though it was an interesting and exciting experiment for the Germans.

The model was picked by several different tuning companies which turned the X-Class into either a six-wheeled monster or an even more luxury-oriented pickup. There were also several projects focused on the performance side of things.

One good example comes in the form of this new video from Daniel Abt on YouTube. In this case, the X-Class is from the more powerful X350d version and it was modified to deliver more power. In stock form, the 3.0-litre diesel under the bonnet delivers 255 bhp (190 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-metres) of torque delivered to all four wheels. This modified X-Class, however, has a little bit more than that at 320 bhp (239 kW) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of twist.

In this video, the X-Class has a rather unexpected rival. It is an Abarth 595 Competizione in factory form, which means under the bonnet is a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine good for 180 bhp (132 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque. It may have almost twice less power compared to the tuned X-Class, but it’s also significantly lighter. The Abarth tips the scales at 1,165 kilograms (2,568 pounds), while the X-Class weighs in at around 2,500 kilos (5,511 lbs).

There are many different factors that contribute to the final result of this race. Power, weight, power distribution, traction, and many more decide the winner in this unusual drag race. It may look too ridiculous at a glance, but it’s actually a very interesting and entertaining battle.