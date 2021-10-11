Jaguar reports that its global car sales in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by almost 30% year-over-year to 19,248. The main reason is the semiconductor shortages.

The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE also noted a decrease, by 18% year-over-year to 2,644. That's a not good news, but on the positive side, the I-PACE share out of the total Jaguar volume increased to 13.7%.

Will the fourth quarter will be better, as it usually was in the past? Well, only time will tell.

Jaguar I-PACE sales – Q3 2021

So far this year, Jaguar sold 7,412 I-PACE, while cumulative results stand at over 48,000.

Jaguar Land Rover results

Jaguar Land Rover (part of Tata) reports that its overall sales decreased in the Q3 2021 by 18.4% to 92,710 due to the global semiconductor shortage, although the order backlog is at a record high level of over 125,000.

Jaguar Land Rover sales in Q3 2021:

Jaguar: 19,248 (down 29.6%)

Land Rover: 73,462 (down 14.8%)

Jaguar Land Rover: 92,710 (down 18.4%)

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report its total plug-in car sales, despite having plenty of plug-in hybrid models.

The lineup includes several plug-in hybrid models:

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Evoque

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Jaguar F-PACE

Jaguar E-PACE

In the next several years, Jaguar is expected to become a 100% BEV brand. Land Rover probably will offer a mix of BEVs and PHEVs.