Mercedes is working on finalising its A-Class makeover, though the styling isn't expected to change much from what's on the current model. The updated design will transform the entire A-Class lineup, including the saloon. A new batch of spy photos have captured the saloon out testing in Germany, and it's wearing camouflage that covers the front fascia and portions of the rear.

The A-Class saloon is expected to receive the same styling updates as the other A-Class body styles, though the camouflage at the front of this test vehicle makes it appear to have a less aggressive bumper than the hatch. However, that could be a trick of the camo. The A-Class saloon will receive tweaked front-end styling, including new mesh for the grille and a grille emblem that appears to house some driver-assist sensors. Mercedes will tweak the headlight and taillight styling and the rear bumper, too.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Spy Photos

12 Photos

It's unclear what Mercedes has planned for powertrains, though there are plenty of rumours. Some say a PHEV variant is expected, while others suggest the model could also get a new four-cylinder from Geely. There are also rumours that Mercedes will replace the model's 1.5-litre engine with a larger 2.0-litre unit, but we won't know until Mercedes confirms the details. The saloon should get potent AMG variants, too.

Inside, the car should receive an updated infotainment system, though it's unlikely Mercedes will make any other significant changes. The current A-Class arrived for the 2019 model year, so the reveal for the updated model shouldn't be too far into the future. Mercedes hasn't set a reveal date, though we wouldn't be surprised if it happened sometime next year before the redesigned model goes on sale for 2023. However, Mercedes could surprise us by trotting it out before the end of the year.