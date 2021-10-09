Among the many topics that were discussed at Tesla's annual meeting of stockholders held at Giga Texas on October 7, future models were understandably high on the list.

Elon Musk provided updates on the launches of the Cybertruck, Roadster and Semi, which will all enter production in 2023—technically, the first Cybertrucks will roll off the Giga Texas assembly line in late 2022 but volume production will start in 2023.

The Tesla CEO also brushed over the company’s future entry-level model, explaining in very clear terms that it won’t be called the Model 2. “The ‘Model 2’ is not a car,” Musk quickly dismissed the topic, in a clear hint that the upcoming made-in-China model will not be called that way.

But these are not the only models Tesla plans for the future. Towards the end of his presentation during the Q&A session, Elon Musk noted that Giga Texas would build both the Cybertruck and the Tesla ATV (a.k.a. the Cyberquad).

“So we’re definitely making the Cybertruck here. And so probably the ATV, too.”

Gallery: Tesla's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

7 Photos

The executive admitted that ATVs are inherently dangerous vehicles, so Tesla’s goal is to make the Cyberquad as safe as possible.

“The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous. And so, we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV... So it will have a really low center of gravity because the battery pack will be down low. And I think we could do some things with the suspension and just make it really hard to roll this thing.”

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in November 2019, it also showed a prototype of the Cyberquad, stating that the ATV would be an add-on option for the pickup truck. However, the only add-on Cybertruck reservation holders currently can choose is the Full Self-Driving suite.

Another vehicle Tesla explores making in the more distant future is a van. When asked to elaborate on plans for such a vehicle (skip to the 1:14:40 mark in the video above), Musk replied that he’s a big fan of the original VW Bus, which was "really cool."