Citroen has updated its C4 family car less than a year after it was first released, giving the SUV-cum-hatchback a host of minor tweaks. The changes, which also apply to the e-C4 electric versions, are being introduced on all C4s built from this month, giving customers extra equipment and features.

For example, Citroen has fitted the Citroen Smart Pad Support system to the entry-level Sense versions, making it standard across the range. As the name suggests, it’s a universal electronic tablet holder, effectively allowing passengers to play films or games on a tablet in front of them.

For safety purposes, the tablet holder comes with a screen filter, which prevents the driver from peering over to see what’s playing. And to make sure the passenger is also safe, the C4’s passenger airbag has been designed to deploy over the top of the holder, helping to reduce the chance of injury in an accident.

At the same time, Citroen has also changed the alloy wheels available across the range, with basic Sense models and the mid-range Sense Plus versions moving to a light grey painted finish. More luxurious Shine and Shine Plus models now get 18-inch Aeroblade alloy wheels with a two-tone ‘diamond-cut’ finish, replacing the dark-tinted design originally offered.

Similarly, Citroen has also altered the paint palette slightly, tweaking the colours available to UK customers. The old Obsidian Black metallic paint job has been dropped, replaced with the Perla Nera Black shade.

But perhaps the most important change is the technical upgrade to the electric e-C4’s powertrain, which Citroen claims will improve efficiency. Although the car’s official 217-mile all-electric range remains unchanged, Citroen claims “real world” range has been enhanced “under a variety of driving conditions”.

However, while Citroen is making these additions to its C4 range, it is also cutting some models from the line-up. The French company says the success of its high-end models – and the Shine Plus in particular – means two of its mid-range derivatives will go out of production.

Citroen will stop building both the diesel-engined C4 Sense Plus BlueHDi 130 EAT8 automatic and petrol-powered C4 Shine PureTech 155 EAT8 automatic, although customers will be able to order these vehicles from ‘stock’ vehicles that have already been built. The engine options will continue to be available in conjunction with other trim levels.

Prices for the updated C4 start at £21,310, which buys the entry-level Sense model with the 99 bhp petrol engine. The electric e-C4 starts at £30,895 once the government’s £2,500 Plug-In Car Grant has been applied, and that pays for a mid-range Sense Plus trim level.