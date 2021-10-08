Officine Fioravanti teased it Ferrari Testarossa restomod back in May. Now, the Swiss company is showing photos of the uncamouflaged, modernised 1980s supercar.

Fioravanti retains the Testarossa's iconic 4.9-litre flat 12 engine. It now makes 510 bhp (380 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (599 Newton-metres) of torque. In the original version, the standard output in Europe is 385 bhp (287 kW) and 361 lb-ft (490 Nm). The exact modifications to add so much power aren't yet clear.

Gallery: Fioravanti Ferrari Testarossa Restomod

12 Photos

With so much extra muscle, the claimed top speed is an impressive 201 miles per hour (324 kilometres per hour). Originally, the Testarossa topped out at around 180 mph (290 kph).

There's a lot more to this Testarossa than just extra power. Fioravanti adds anti-lock brakes and traction control. It rides on electronically adjustable Öhlins shocks, and racing-spec Brembo brakes slow the car down.

From the outside, you can't really tell that this Testarossa is any different from the original. The most notable change is that the original 16-inch wheels are gone in favour of pieces that measure 17 inches in the front and 18 inches at the rear.

Even with these upgrades, the company is able to shed 130 kilograms (287 pounds) off the classic Ferrari. Originally, Fioravanti intended to knock 120 kilograms (265 pounds) from the Testarossa. Apparently, the company found a few more things where it was able to save weight.

Inside, the company gets rid of the original plastic pieces and replaces them with aluminium components. The stereo now supports Apple CarPlay. Fioravanti retains the original car phone but modifies it to use Bluetooth so a person can still make calls.

Fioravanti's Testarossa restomod appears to offer the perfect mix of classic looks and modern amenities. We hope it gets to enjoy lots of time on the road.