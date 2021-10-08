Global passenger plug-in electric car sales more than doubled year-over-year in August to over 516,400 (up 114%), which is one of the best monthly results ever.

The market share, according to Jose Pontes (based on EV-Volumes data), actually increased to an all-time record level of 7.7%. In the peak months (usually December) we might even see 10%.

Most of the sales fall on the all-electric vehicles - 365,000 and 5.4% market share.

Plug-in sales results:

BEVs: about 365,000 and 5.4% share

and share PHEVs: about 151,000 and 2.3% share

and share Total: 516,416 (up 114% year-over-year) and 7.7% share

Sales are expected to further expand later this year, reaching new all-time highs.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – August 2021

So far this year, passenger plug-in electric car sales stand at over 3.55 million (more than in the entire 2020), while the market share increased to 6.6%. It's expected that in 2021, plug-in car sales will exceed 6 million.

Model rank

The top-selling models for the month were: Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (41,188 - new record), Tesla Model Y (28,144 - ahead of Model 3) and Tesla Model 3 (28,144 - the second year-over-year decrease in a row).

The only two other models above 10,000 a month were the BYD Qin Plus (PHEV) with a record of 13,043 and the Volkswagen ID.4 (11,313).

An interesting finding is that 12 out of the top 20 most popular models in August were Chinese, and seven of them set their own monthly records.

The top-selling models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 22,889 and 285,047 YTD Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV - 41,188 and 253,704 YTD Tesla Model Y - 28,144 and 180,953 YTD Volkswagen ID.4 - 11,313 and 60,466 YTD BYD Han EV - 6,198 and 50,458 YTD Li Xiang One EREV - 9,433 and 48,176 YTD Changan Benni EV - 7,358 and 45,237 YTD Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,025 and 44,625 YTD BYD Qin Plus (PHEV) - 13,043 and 43,546 YTD Great Wall Ora Black Cat EV - 7,015 and 41,786 YTD

Total: 516,416 and 3,554,016 YTD

Top 10 year-to-date:

Brand rank

BYD was the top brand in August with over 61,000 units (a second monthly win in a row), followed by Tesla (52,036) and SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (44,493).

BYD is expected to take second place year-to-date after September (we are waiting for data).

The top brands year-to-date:

Tesla - 52,036 and 473,136 YTD SAIC-GM-Wuling - 44,493 and 267,206 YTD BYD - 61,014 and 259,108 YTD Volkswagen - 32,343 and 214,127 YTD BMW - 20,168 and 172,336 YTD Mercedes-Benz - 16,931 and 138,601 YTD SAIC - 21,766 and 132,712 YTD Volvo - 10,312 and 115,598 YTD Audi - 13,828 and 107,195 YTD Kia - 12,843 and 87,208 YTD

Total: 516,416 and 3,554,016 YTD

Top 10 year-to-date:

Among the manufacturers, Tesla is top #1 with 13% share, followed by SAIC (12%) and Volkswagen Group (11%).