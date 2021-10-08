Unveiled in March, the MG Marvel R Electric flagship electric SUV has gone on sale in select European countries. Not in the UK, though, as the Chinese-owned British automaker has yet to announce details about a possible launch in its home market.

Described as the largest and most luxurious MG, the Marvel R Electric is a C-segment SUV offering a choice of two powertrains and starting prices of €39,990 (£34,000) for the base RWD model and €47,990 (£40,800) for the range-topping AWD version.

On display in European Brand Stores from October 2021, the Marvel R Electric is arguably the best-looking MG EV sold in Europe so far, and the automaker says there’s a lot more to like about it than the design.

Some 100 mm (3.9 in) longer than the MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid, the Marvel R Electric makes no compromise when it comes to emissions. It offers two all-electric powertrains, one with rear-wheel drive and one with all-wheel drive.

Both feature the same 70 kWh battery which enables a WLTP range of 402 kilometres (250 miles) in the Comfort and Luxury RWD trim levels. These models feature two rear-mounted electric motors with a system output of 132 kW (177 hp) and 410 Nm (302 lb-ft) of torque.

Gallery: MG Marvel R Electric in European specification

60 Photos

The AWD model, available exclusively in the range-topping Performance trim level, adds an electric motor to the front axle for a system output of 212 kW (284 bhp) and a peak torque of 665 Nm (490 lb-ft). The all-wheel-drive Marvel R Electric offers a range of 370 km (230 miles).

Customers will benefit from quick charging capability at a public charging point (AC) due to the standard 11 kW 3-phase on-board charger. The battery can also be charged at a fast-charging station (DC) with a capacity of up to 92 kW. In this case, charging from 5% to 80% SoC takes 43 minutes (30%–80% in 30 minutes).

MG says the Marvel R Electric offers generous standard equipment, including the MG iSMART connectivity system with a 12.3-inch digital cockpit and 19.4-inch touchscreen, MG Pilot suite of advanced driving assistance systems, internal heat pump, LED headlights and taillights, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch alloys, parking sensors, and privacy glass.

That’s not all; the base Comfort model also comes with power adjustable and heated side mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, 4 USB ports, keyless entry, leather-lined multifunction steering wheel, (partial) leather upholstery, and a six-way power adjustable driver’s seat with memory function.

All models are also fitted with a V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) system as standard, allowing the battery to supply energy to an external electrical system at a maximum load capacity of 2,500W.