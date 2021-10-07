The Audi E-Tron SUV was the brand’s first mass-produced all-electric vehicle. Audi’s EV lineup has grown since the model entered production in 2018, and it’s due for an update. A new batch of spy photos from our photographers captured the coupe-like E-Tron Sportback out testing while wearing a bit of camouflage covering the front and rear fascias, though if the rumours are true, the model will get more than just a visual update.

Earlier this summer, a report alleged that Audi was planning to give the E-Tron a new battery and new electric motors. The refreshed powertrain would give the model more range – up from 249 miles in the UK to more than 373. In the US, which has more stringent testing procedures, the model offers 222 miles of range, though it, too, should increase with the updated powertrain. The new internals would allegedly extend its lifecycle through 2025.

Gallery: 2023 Audi E-Tron Sportback Spy Photos

23 Photos

The E-Tron will also receive a modest design refresh, though the camouflage is covering the changes on this test vehicle. The coverings are likely hiding new headlights, a revised grille, and a tweaked front bumper. At the rear, the taillights look a tad slimmer, and it appears as if the rear-spanning light strip remains. Any interior updates will likely be kept to a minimum, though the company could rejigger a few aspects of it.

The updated E-Tron isn’t expected to debut until late next year as a 2023 model, which lines up with the earlier report about the model’s upgraded powertrain arriving the same year. Both E-Tron body styles will get the updated design, and that should include the revised powertrain. Audi will want to keep the E-Tron competitive as competition increases over the next few years as more automakers begin rolling out new electric vehicles for the first time.