Unveiled on September 1 last year in Prague, the Enyaq iV became the first Skoda model to utilise Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric vehicle platform. It shares many components and technologies with the Volkswagen ID.4, and we are a little surprised to see the Czech SUV perform the moose test worse than its German cousin.

In June this year, we saw the ID.4 successfully going through the cones at a speed of 45.36 miles per hour (73 kilometres per hour) in a test organised by km77.com. The test pilot of the publication then said the electric SUV feels predictable but the stability control system doesn’t always behave adequately. It’s a similar story with the larger Enyaq iV, though the maximum speed reached is significantly lower.

The best result the Czech SUV EV achieves without hitting the cones is 41.63 mph (67 kph) which is a particularly low result for an electric vehicle. Overall, the vehicle behaves very similarly to the ID.4 with the electronic stability control braking a rear wheel to get through the cones. From the second swerve onward, though, the car tends to oversteer.

During attempts at a faster speed, the same behaviour becomes more noticeable and less predictable. When the car starts to oversteer, the ESC takes control to stabilise, though the test pilot explains the main problem is that the Enyaq iV suddenly loses control again towards the end of the moose test.

The tested version of the SUV EV is one of the base models fitted with a 58 kWh (usable) battery, in which configuration the car has a weight of about 1,950 kilograms (4,300 pounds). For comparison, the VW ID.4 in a similar specification weighs about 1,891 kg (4169 lbs), though that doesn’t seem like enough weight difference between the two to explain the performance gap.