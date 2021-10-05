The Japanese body kit maker Pandem Rocket Bunny doesn't do subtlety, and for a perfect example, check out the company's new exterior parts for the 2022 Toyota GR 86. It's hard to imagine the person who looks at these revisions and thinks, "Yep, Rocket Bunny is thoroughly improving the new 86's design."

Starting at the front, there's a new fascia that actually seems to shrink the opening in the centre. Canards run from the lower corners to the angled sections on the bottom corners of the central inlet and to the front splitter. The duct in the upper bumper is one of the most noticeable changes.

Gallery: Pandem Rocket Bunny Toyota GR 86

8 Photos

The revised fascia flows into wider wheel arches that have a cut-off appearance above the wheel well that exposes more of the tyre. The wider flares at the back have exposed fasteners.

At the back, Rocket Bunny adds a wing with down-turned edges. By itself, this piece could look really good on the new GR 86 because the piece follows the contours of the tail in an attractive way. The tweaked lower bumper keeps the pipes in the stock location but adds tiny pieces connecting the bodywork below the exhaust outlets.

The video above shows some additional angles of the Rocket Bunny GR 86. You can also see it in yellow and glimpses in other shades for a view with a better contrast against the black parts. There's also a version in the livery of the tuner Cusco.

The new GR 86 goes on sale in the UK next year. Pricing isn't yet available. The model adopts a naturally aspirated 2.4-litre flat-four engine that makes 228 bhp (170 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (249 newton-metres). Customers can select either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.

The platform is largely the same as the outgoing 86, but the new one has additional reinforcements at the front and rear for improved rigidity. The bonnet and wings/fenders are aluminium to keep the curb weight to just over 1,270 kilograms (2,800 pounds).