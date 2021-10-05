While most automakers active in Europe are abandoning the A-segment, Toyota is confident it can still make money with its next-generation Aygo. Rather than being a joint effort with Peugeot and Citroën as was the case with the previous model, the new pint-sized car has been exclusively developed and designed by Toyota in Europe for Europe, with production set to take place at the firm's Kolin factory in the Czech Republic.

Because apparently everything has to be a crossover these days, the Aygo is gaining the "X" suffix, pronounced "cross" to signal the vehicle's high-riding attitude. Today, Toyota is confirming the production model's name as Aygo X, thus mirroring the Aygo X Prologue concept unveiled back in March as a preview for the road-going model due to go on sale in 2022.

It will ride on the same TNGA-B platform as the larger Yaris supermini, which recently spawned a Yaris Cross subcompact crossover. Little else is known about the Aygo X, but Toyota has previously confirmed it will be powered by a combustion engine rather than adopting an EV setup. Our money is on a small three-cylinder gasoline unit, likely naturally aspirated with less than 100 bhp.

The Aygo X won't have to worry much about rivals what with the Peugeot 108 and Citroën C1 discontinued, not to mention the Skoda Citigo / Volkswagen up! / SEAT Mii trio. The Hyundai i10 will be its main adversary as the Renault Twingo is living on borrowed time and the Suzuki Ignis is far from being popular. Other competitors include the Kia Picanto, Fiat Panda, and the Mitsubishi Space Star.

Toyota's smallest model (outside of its kei cars sold in Japan) will debut in November as the company's first full model change to be planned, designed, and manufactured in Europe.