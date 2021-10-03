The Lamborghini Huracan STO is the ultimate form of the brand’s entry-level supercar. It replaces the Huracan Performante in the model’s stable, giving customers a race car for the road. The Super Trofeo Omologata is the road-going version of Squadra Corse’s race cars, and it offers a lot of upgrades over the standard model. A new video from the Motorsport Magazine YouTube channel tests the upgrades by putting the car through an acceleration test.

The video is short because the Huracan is quite quick. It hits 62 miles per hour in 3.0 seconds, and it takes just 8.9 seconds to reach 124 mph. That’s a smidge better than the standard model, which Lamborghini says hits 62 in 3.2 seconds, but the STO isn’t designed for quarter-mile blasts. It’s a car that thrives on the track. Many of its upgrades reduced its weight or improved its aerodynamics – the car has a dry weight of just 1,339 kilograms.

Lamborghini’s improvements and upgrades don’t extend to the engine. The STO uses the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 from the Evo and Performante. It produces the same 630 bhp, but it’s down on torque – 417 lb-ft compared to 443 lb-ft. Power routes to the rear wheels, just like in the Performante it replaces. Brembo brakes provide the stopping power, bringing to car from 62 mph to a complete stop less than 30 metres.

Deliveries for the supercar began earlier this year, and those who get one will certainly pay a premium for it. There's a big difference between the Performante and the STO for a car without more power, though the upgrades help it handle better. The car generates 53 percent more downforce than the Huracan Performante while cutting 43 kg from the car thanks to the 20-percent lighter windscreen and the extensive use of carbon-fibre parts for more than 75 percent of the car’s bodywork.