Weight is the enemy of performance. It's one of the arguments used by performance buffs to dismiss electric cars, but as electrification expands in the motoring world, we see it's not that simple. Lighter is better, but managing weight can make a terrific difference.

That's the takeaway from this new moose test video from km77.com, featuring the 2.5-tonne Audi RS E-Tron GT carving the cones with remarkable composure. For the record, the E-Tron doesn't quite reach the target speed of 77 km/h (48 mph) but it gets extremely close with a clean 75 km/h (47 mph) pass. That run saw the EV super saloon in Dynamic mode, which firms up the suspension though there's still a fair amount of body roll. The RS E-Tron might have gobs of power, but its primary mission is still that of a comfortable five-passenger people mover.

Even though the Audi clipped cones at higher speeds, the video offers considerable praise for the car's predictable, precise nature. At 75 km/h the RS E-Tron cleared all emergency manoeuvres without any wayward actions. At higher speeds, the car still didn't exhibit excessive oversteer or understeer. The video states that the E-Tron's exit speed from the test is quite high, suggesting the car's stability system engages more subtly than other cars. Its electric brake also doesn't seem as aggressive as other EVs. Through it all, the video also says the E-Tron never reveals dangerous characteristics.

A similar story unfolds for the RS E-Tron during the slalom test. The car reportedly felt nimble and capable, with direction changes that felt "fast enough." It's an interesting choice of words, because changing direction was its failure in the moose test. The E-Tron was composed ... it just couldn't change direction fast enough to avoid cones.

That is a direct result of weight, and at about 2.5 tonnes, the E-Tron carries the same mass as most full-size pickup trucks. So while weight management certainly helps, at the end of the day you can only manage so much before reaching the limit.