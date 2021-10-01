For the handful of people who own a Ferrari LaFerrari or LaFerrari Aperta and actually drive the supercar, the Prancing Horse is introducing a new extended warranty and scheduled maintenance service for the vehicle. It's the brand's first time offering something like this for one of the special limited-series models.

Ferrari calls this offer LaFerrari Power. The extended warranty and maintenance is a two-year renewable programme for any year of the supercar's production. Owners can purchase this from any official Ferrari dealer.

Gallery: Ferrari LaFerrari

8 Photos

LaFerrari Power includes annual scheduled maintenance from Maranello-trained technicians. The coverage for the warranty is even on the HY-KERS system and high-voltage battery.

Ferrari introduced the LaFerrari in March 2013 as the brand's first hybrid model. Its electrically assisted 6262cc V12 makes a total of 950 bhp (708 kilowatts). The company put the performance figures at hitting 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in less than three seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in under seven seconds, and 186 mph (300 kph) in 15 seconds.

Ferrari originally planned to build 499 units of the LaFerrari. However, the company added a 500th unit and auctioned it for charity to benefit earthquake relief in Italy. The special car sold for $7 million.

In the past year, there have been several spy shots of Ferrari testing modified LaFerraris. The speculation is that these test mules are either for developing the new vehicle in the Icona lineup or the brand's next-gen hypercar. They feature an overhauled rear with different air intakes in the back quarter panels, a revised boot lid, and a centre-exit exhaust.

If it turns out to be the new Icona, then rumours indicate that the vehicle would debut in November. The model reportedly has an exterior with styling that takes inspiration from the 330 P4 race car from 1967.