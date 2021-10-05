The updated Mazda CX-5 SUV is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £28,000. The popular family model now features a lightly revamped exterior design, a new trim structure and improvements to the on-board technology, all introduced in time for 2022.

Externally, the changes are fairly subtle. The CX-5 gets new bumpers and new headlight clusters, as well as a new grille design. That’s joined by a new ‘wing’ trim that joins the grille to the lights, while there are new tail light designs at the rear.

Less obvious, but perhaps more important, are the changes to the trim structure. The five-tier hierarchy starts with the SE-L model that was once considered high-end. But even as an entry-level variant, it offers plenty of standard equipment. Alloy wheels, a touchscreen infotainment system and parking sensors are included with every variant.

Above that is the all-new Newground model, which gets some silver underguard trims at the front and rear, as well as silver side skirts, black door mirrors and 19-inch alloy wheels. There are lime green accents in the grille, and these are replicated inside, with the brightly coloured air vent trims and contrast stitching in the part-leatherette seats.

Above that is the Sport model, which is expected to be the best-selling version, and comes with leather upholstery, a reversing camera and a head-up display. That sits just below the Sport Black, which justifies its name with gloss black detailing on the wheel arches, side mouldings, door mirrors and signature wing grille surround. Red accents are found in the grille trim, while the leather seats get red contrast stitching.

Finally, the GT Sport model tops the range, boasting brown Nappa leather and genuine woodgrain interior trim. Unlike the Newground and Sport Black versions, the GT Sport has a single exterior colour and trim details.

Across the range, a host of technological improvements have been made, with the addition of a drive select feature and wireless phone charging. There’s also a lane-keeping assistance system that can take over throttle, brake and steering inputs in traffic jams.

Power comes from a range of four engines, comprising two petrols and two diesels. The entry-level option is the 163 bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, which offers a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, but comes solely in front-wheel-drive format. The other petrol engine is the 191 bhp 2.5-litre petrol, which is only offered in automatic, four-wheel-drive form.

Alternatively, you can have one of the 2.2-litre diesels. Both are based on the same engine, but offer different power outputs and drivetrain options. The cheaper 148 bhp engine comes with a choice of gearboxes but only offers front-wheel drive, while the 182 bhp variant frees up the option of all-wheel drive.

Prices start at £27,845 for an SE-L model with the 163 bhp petrol engine, while the GT Sport model with the more powerful diesel engine comes in at £39,085.

“The Mazda CX-5 is an incredibly important car in Mazda’s history,” said Mazda Motors UK managing director Jeremy Thomson. “From the launch of the original first-generation car in 2012 it has been a hugely popular choice for UK SUV buyers, who have loved its style, quality and driver engagement. It’s the car that established Mazda as a maker of genuinely sporty SUVs, which deliver class leading quality and high levels of standard equipment. And with the launch of the 2022 Mazda CX-5, more than ever the CX-5 is an SUV that’s stylish, great to drive and capable of luring customers from premium badged rivals”.

“The new GT Sport, Sport Black and Newground models offer a unique look inside and out, giving even more choice for our customers who can order a 2022 Mazda CX-5 now with deliveries early next year.”