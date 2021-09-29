The European plug-in electric car market notes strong expansion this Summer in very challenging circumstances, as the overall car market is down.

In August, the total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe amounted to 155,734, which is about 60% more than a year ago, according to the latest report by Jose Pontes (based on EV-Volumes data).

The market share has increased to 17%, including 8% for BEVs and 9% for PHEV. All-electric cars are catching up with plug-in hybrids right now, expanding faster - by 72% year-over-year (while the PHEV increased by 47%).

We are now waiting on September's results, which should be very high due to Tesla's usual push in the last month of a quarter.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2021

So far this year, over 1.35 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's also 17% of the total market (8% BEVs).

The most popular models

The two most popular models in August were the Volkswagen ID.3 (8,025) and Tesla Model 3 (7,878). The Model 3 is also #1 YTD (76,440) with a huge advantage over the ID.3 (44,625).

The Volkswagen ID.4 (4,844) was third, ahead of the Renault ZOE (4,065) and Ford Mustang Mach-E (3,743).

If we count the Skoda Enyaq iV (3,674) together with the Volkswagen ID.4, we would get a total of 8,518 and there is also Audi Q4 e-tron (2,082) on top of that (MEB-based crossover/SUV models from the Volkswagen Group).

The Ford Kuga PHEV (3,666) is the top plug-in hybrid model in Europe.

Top models last month:

Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,025 (including 3,750 in Germany) Tesla Model 3 - 7,878 Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,844 Renault ZOE - 4,065 Ford Mustang Mach-E - 3,743 (4th monthly record in a row) Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,674 Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,666 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e/de - 3,654 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,601 Tesla Model Y - 3,543

Top models year-to-date:

Tesla Model 3 - 76,440 Volkswagen ID.3 - 44,625 Renault ZOE - 38,872 Volkswagen ID.4 - 33,543 Ford Kuga PHEV - 32,507 Volvo XC40 PHEV - 29,356 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 28,393 Hyundai Kona Electric - 28,260 BMW 330e - 26,537 Fiat 500 electric - 26,064

Top automotive groups year-to-date:

Finally, here are the top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe:

Volkswagen Group - 25% share (Volkswagen brand - 11%) Stellantis - 14% share BMW - 11% share (BMW brand at 9%) Daimler - 10% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 9%) Hyundai Motor Group - 9%

Tesla noted 6% share so far this year.