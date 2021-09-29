The European plug-in electric car market notes strong expansion this Summer in very challenging circumstances, as the overall car market is down.

In August, the total number of new passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe amounted to 155,734, which is about 60% more than a year ago, according to the latest report by Jose Pontes (based on EV-Volumes data).

The market share has increased to 17%, including 8% for BEVs and 9% for PHEV. All-electric cars are catching up with plug-in hybrids right now, expanding faster - by 72% year-over-year (while the PHEV increased by 47%).

We are now waiting on September's results, which should be very high due to Tesla's usual push in the last month of a quarter.

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – August 2021

external_image

So far this year, over 1.35 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe. That's also 17% of the total market (8% BEVs).

The most popular models

The two most popular models in August were the Volkswagen ID.3 (8,025) and Tesla Model 3 (7,878). The Model 3 is also #1 YTD (76,440) with a huge advantage over the ID.3 (44,625).

The Volkswagen ID.4 (4,844) was third, ahead of the Renault ZOE (4,065) and Ford Mustang Mach-E (3,743).

If we count the Skoda Enyaq iV (3,674) together with the Volkswagen ID.4, we would get a total of 8,518 and there is also Audi Q4 e-tron (2,082) on top of that (MEB-based crossover/SUV models from the Volkswagen Group).

The Ford Kuga PHEV (3,666) is the top plug-in hybrid model in Europe.

Top models last month:

  1. Volkswagen ID.3 - 8,025 (including 3,750 in Germany)
  2. Tesla Model 3 - 7,878
  3. Volkswagen ID.4 - 4,844
  4. Renault ZOE - 4,065
  5. Ford Mustang Mach-E - 3,743 (4th monthly record in a row)
  6. Skoda Enyaq iV - 3,674
  7. Ford Kuga PHEV - 3,666
  8. Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e/de - 3,654
  9. Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 3,601
  10. Tesla Model Y - 3,543

Top models year-to-date:

  1. Tesla Model 3 - 76,440
  2. Volkswagen ID.3 - 44,625
  3. Renault ZOE - 38,872
  4. Volkswagen ID.4 - 33,543
  5. Ford Kuga PHEV - 32,507
  6. Volvo XC40 PHEV - 29,356
  7. Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) - 28,393
  8. Hyundai Kona Electric - 28,260
  9. BMW 330e - 26,537
  10. Fiat 500 electric - 26,064

Top automotive groups year-to-date:

Finally, here are the top automotive groups by plug-in electric car sales volume in Europe:

  1. Volkswagen Group - 25% share (Volkswagen brand - 11%)
  2. Stellantis - 14% share
  3. BMW - 11% share (BMW brand at 9%)
  4. Daimler - 10% share (Mercedes-Benz brand at 9%)
  5. Hyundai Motor Group - 9%

Tesla noted 6% share so far this year.

Source: Jose Pontes (EV Volumes data) - CleanTechnica

Brian Potter
By: Mark Kane
Published by: Brian Potter