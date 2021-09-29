Jony Ive and Marc Newson, representing LoveFrom, have signed a multi-year collaboration contract with Ferrari and Ferrari’s holding company Exor. LoveFrom is a design firm founded by Ive and Newson, both former Apple employees, in 2019. The company is known for keeping a low profile, and has no official website, nor discloses how many it employs. Ferrari is just the second famous client of LoveFrom after Airbnb announced a similar collaboration last year.

For now, it is not known what kind of projects the two companies will be working on, though it seems like a safe bet that there will be expensive automotive-related products coming. On the other hand, together with Exor, the new collaboration will explore the “business of luxury.” As a part of the deal, Jony Ive will also join the so-called Exor’s Partners Council, which is basically an annual forum for established partners and friends of the company where potential business opportunities are explored.

“In building great companies, we also believe in building great partnerships,” John Elkann, chairman of Ferrari and Exor, commented. “Soon after LoveFrom was founded we began to talk with Jony and Marc about opportunities to combine their world-renowned creativity with ours, in complementary and incremental ways. Ferrari represents a first, exciting chance to do great things together as we build our future.”

“We have been friends with John for many years and are great admirers of his insight and vision,” Marc Newson and Jony Ive added. “We are thrilled to be embarking on such an important, long-term collaboration with Ferrari and more broadly Exor. As Ferrari owners and collectors, we could not be more excited about collaborating with this extraordinary company and in particular with the design team expertly led by Flavio Manzoni.”

Ive is not only a very influential industrial and product designer but also a passionate car enthusiast. As an owner of an Aston Martin Vanquish, a Bentley Brooklands and Mulsanne, and a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, it is believed he is favouring the British brands, though, obviously, he is no stranger to a certain Italian supercar marque.