Lamborghini has already celebrated the Countach's 50th anniversary by unveiling a modern-day tribute with the electrified LPI 800-4, so what are they up to next? Before we answer this question, we should say the Countach prototype residing at the company’s museum in Sant'Agata Bolognese is actually the second car built.

The original LP 500 unveiled on March 11, 1971, at the Geneva Motor Show was destroyed in early 1974 after a crash test in the UK necessary to homologate the production car in Europe. The first prototype was ultimately scrapped, but it looks as though Lamborghini is reviving the spirit of the initial Countach with an official recreation.

Significantly different in design compared to the road-going Countach launched in 1974, the LP 500 was designed by none other than Marcello Gandini and tested by the company’s chief test driver Bob Wallace with a 4.0-litre engine. The showcar from Geneva had a 5.0-litre unit and a platform frame instead of a tubular one. The production model that followed was assembled in 1,999 examples until 1990 when the Diablo was launched.

The classic Countach spawned five different series during its lengthy 16-year life cycle and had a design that gradually became more intricate as opposed to the cleaner look of the original prototype. Those longing for the smoother LP 500 are in for a real treat as it appears Lamborghini is about ready to "repair" history by resurrecting the original prototype.

We're already at teaser number three and logic tells us the recreation will be unveiled before the end of the year since 2021 marks the Countach's half a century of existence. It goes without saying the car will strictly remain a one-off, likely to reside at Lamborghini's museum in Italy where the second (out of a total of three) prototypes currently calls home.