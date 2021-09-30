Drivers are being warned to watch out for wildlife on the roads as deer rutting season approaches. Road safety organisation GEM Motoring Assist says the next few weeks will see a significant rise in the risk of collisions with deer and other wild animals, with the deer breeding season around the corner.

In particular, the organisation claims the rutting season will make fallow and red deer more “mobile” than usual, which could result in many more animals on the road. Figures from the Deer Initiative indicate that between 42,000 and 74,000 deer are involved in collisions each year on roads in the UK

According to GEM, these collisions are thought to lead to more than 450 injuries and up to 20 fatalities involving drivers and passengers each year. And estimates from MoneySuperMarket suggest the cost of damage to vehicles alone is at least £11 million.

However, GEM suggests deer aren’t the only animals drivers should be looking out for, claiming regions such as the Forest of Dean see more wild boar collisions than accidents involving deer. Although only around 2,600 the animals, which are related to pigs, are thought to live in the UK at present, around 500 die in the Forest of Dean each year, either through culling or road collisions.

With a wild boar capable of reaching 150 kg in weight, a collision can be seriously damaging to both the animal and the vehicle. And because the animals are normally found after dark, the collision risk is greater than in the daytime.

For those unfortunate enough to collide with a deer or a wild boar, there is no legal requirement for a motorist to report the accident. However, it’s recommended that drivers report any crash where an animal is left on the road, purely due to the danger for other road users.

“We urge drivers to be on the look-out at all times, but to be particularly observant in the early mornings and early evenings,” said GEM Motoring Assist chief executive Neil Worth. “And it’s important to expect deer not just on rural lanes, as figures show more than half of all deer strikes occur on motorways.

“If you know your route takes you through areas where there are deer, then expect individual animals – or larger groups – to be crossing the road ahead of you. The warning signs are there for a reason, so make sure you give yourself time and space to stop if you do encounter deer crossing.”