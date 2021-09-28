Passenger car sales in Europe (26 European markets, monitored by JATO Dynamics) declined in August by 18% year-over-year to 713,714. It's also down 33% compared to August 2019.

The year-to-date result of 8,095,419 is 12.5% up year-over-year, but the situation is difficult due to the chip shortage.

Felipe Munoz, Global Analyst at JATO Dynamics, commented:

“The chip shortage has been a major setback for OEMs still grappling with the effects of the pandemic. Production issues and delays in the delivery of new cars have been damaging to sales, and the lack of availability at dealerships is forcing many consumers to either look for used cars or simply delay their purchase. In usual circumstances, consumers may expect to wait lots of months for a new Ferrari, but they are now experiencing the same delay for regular models.”

The good news is that the plug-in sales expands. In August, some 151,737 units were registered (up 61% year-over-year), which allowed Europe to achieve the second-highest market share ever - 21%.

So far this year, about 1.32 million plug-ins were sold in Europe.

August was a special month for the European market, as the plug-in sales for the very first time outsold diesel cars!

"In August, EVs and plug-in hybrids outsold their diesel counterparts. This time last year, the volume of EVs was 158,300 units less than diesel car registrations, however last month we saw these EVs outsell diesel vehicles by 10,100 units."

Top 10 best-selling models

According to JATO Dynamics' data, the Volkswagen ID.3 continues to be the top-selling electric car in Europe (just like in July), with 7,904 units. It's enough for the 15th result in the overall ranking.

The Tesla Model 3 is right behind with 7,824 units, while third place is occupied by Volkswagen ID.4 (4,624). The Tesla Model Y managed to enter the top 10 BEVs with 3,478 units (8th place).

Among plug-in hybrids, the Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) continues to be the top model (3,512) and possibly will win the 2021 rank.

The table below reveals that almost 29% of the Fiat 500 sales fall on the Fiat 500 electric (3,152 out of 10,966).