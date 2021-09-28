Nissan has introduced an all-new electric compact van called Townstar, but if you’re familiar with the European commercial vehicle scene you’ll find that it’s not that new.

Actually, it’s a rebadged 2021 Renault Kangoo that will be available with two powertrain options: all-electric or 1.3-litre petrol. Obviously, we’ll focus on the former here, especially since the Nissan Townstar EV replaces the previously available e-NV200 in Europe.

Much like the Kangoo E-Tech Electric with which it shares the Alliance CMF-C platform, the Nissan Townstar EV will feature panel van and combi (passenger) versions. Compared to the all-electric Kangoo, the Nissan Townstar has a slightly different front end inspired by the Ariya. It features narrower LED headlights, a brand-specific grille with Kumiko pattern, and a distinct bumper.

The side view, the rear, and the interior are pretty much identical with the Renault, though, save for the obligatory Nissan badges. Interestingly, it be the first European model to wear the new Nissan logo.

As with the Kangoo E-Tech, the Nissan Townstar EV is powered by a 44 kWh battery enabling a range of 177 miles (285 km), pending homologation. An electric motor delivers 245 Nm (180 lb-ft) of torque and up to 120 bhp (90 kW) to the front wheels.

Gallery: Nissan Townstar

45 Photos

Charging options will include a standard 11 kW or optional 22 kW, with Nissan claiming a charging time (DC) from 0% to 80% of 42 minutes. The automaker says the Townstar’s powertrain combines intelligent energy management and effective battery thermal cooling in one optimised package.

A suite of more than 20 advanced technologies will be available on the Townstar, including ADAS features such as the ProPilot highway driving assistance system, Side Wind Assist, Trailer Sway Assist, Intelligent Emergency Braking featuring Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection and Junction Assist, as well as Hands-Free Parking and Intelligent Cruise Control.

The Townstar also integrates Nissan’s Around View Monitor (AVM) for the first time in the compact van segment, displaying a 360-degree overview of the area around the vehicle thanks to a suite of cameras. As far as the infotainment system goes, it runs via an 8-inch touchscreen linked to a 10-inch digital instrument panel and offers connectivity features such as E-Call, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and wireless phone charging.

The Nissan Townstar offers up to 3.9 cubic metres of cargo space with a swivelling bulkhead, being able to transport two Euro pallets and up to 800 kg (1,763 lbs) of cargo. The towing capacity is up to 1,500 kg (3,307 lbs). The cargo area integrates large sliding doors on the side and the possibility of 60/40 French doors with 180 degree opening or a tailgate at the rear.