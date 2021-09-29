The revamped Toyota Proace City compact van will cost just under £20,000 before VAT, Toyota has confirmed. With an updated equipment list and a new, more powerful diesel engine, the Ford Transit Connect rival is getting a thorough update for the 2022 model year.

As before, the refreshed Proace City shares much with the Vauxhall Combo, Citroen Berlingo and Peugeot Partner, and the external design has changed little since the van was introduced last year. However, Toyota has made changes under the skin, giving its small panel van a fresh powertrain and a new trim level.

That trim level is the new Design model, which slots in at the top of the Proace City range. As standard, that model comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, body-coloured bumpers and satellite navigation, not to mention the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance gizmos. That includes lane departure warning, driver fatigue alert and road sign recognition.

At the moment, the Design model comes with the 99 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine and in standard-wheelbase, or L1, guise. However, Toyota will allow customers to order a new, 129 bhp version of that 1.5-litre engine, complete with an automatic transmission. The first deliveries of that more potent model are expected in March.

At the opposite end of the scale, however, Toyota has deleted the entry-level 74 bhp engine from the Proace City range. But a new 134 bhp electric motor is expected to arrive next year, powering the Proace City Electric.

For now, the removal of the 74 bhp engine leaves the Proace City range looking relatively simple. Things kick off with the Active trim, which is offered solely in L1 length and with the 99 bhp engine, giving the Proace City a starting price of £19,718 plus VAT. For private individuals or businesses that are not VAT-registered, that works out at £23,595.

Sitting in the middle of the range is the Icon model, which starts at £21,468 plus VAT and comes with a choice of L1 and longer L2 body shapes. In fact, it’s the only version to offer the L2 length, but you’re still stuck with the 99 bhp diesel engine.

Finally, the Design model comes in at £23,384 plus VAT in L1, 99 bhp guise, but customers can spend a little more to have the more powerful engine and automatic transmission. That vehicle comes in at £24,259 plus VAT, giving it a retail price tag of just over £29,000.