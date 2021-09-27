Mercedes-Benz has unveiled in August the new Citan - small commercial van, which for the very first time will get an all-electric version, the eCitan.

While the conventional version is already available for order, the manufacturer still needs about a year to launch the eCitan in the European market in the second half of 2022.

The vehicle is the fruit of a partnership with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and technically is basically the same as the the next-generation Renault Kangoo Z.E. called Renault Kangoo Van E-TECH Electric.

Noteworthy is that the Citan is the last Mercedes-Benz van with a conventional powertrain option and new models in the future will be only 100% electric.

Mercedes-Benz eCitan Mercedes-Benz eCitan

The eCitan will be available in cargo van and passenger Tourer versions, but it's a commercial van and consumers will be pointed to buy the Mercedes-Benz EQT.

With a 44 kWh battery (usable capacity), the Mercedes-Benz eCitan is expected to have a WLTP range of 285 km (177 miles) - about 20 km more than in the case of Renault.

Other stats are the same (75 kW electric motor), 11 or 22 kW on-board charger and DC fast charging capability at up to 75 kW (10-80% SOC in about 40 minutes).

The cargo capacity of the Citan is up to 2.9 m3 or two Euro pallets, while the payload is up to 320–752 kg depending on version. We guess that it will be similar in the case of eCitan.

Mercedes-Benz eCitan specs (preliminary):

Expected WLTP range: 285 km (177 miles)

44 kWh battery (usable)

eight battery modules; pouch cells

top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)

front-wheel drive

Externally excited synchronous motor

peak system output of 75 kW and 245 Nm of torque

AC charging (on-board):

standard: up to 11 kW three-phase (4.5 h)

option: up to 22 kW three-phase (80% in 2 h)

DC fast charging (CCS): up to 75 kW (10-80% in about 40 minutes)

