If you’re an Australian Audi customer looking to purchase a brand-new Audi R8 V10 you better act fast. Due to the low volume of Audi R8 V10 sales and the specific engine required to meet Australian emissions standards, Audi has elected to pull the R8 V10 from the Australian market.

The Audi R8 V10 is still for sale in other markets that require right-hand drive supercars, however, Australia’s specific emissions requirements no longer make fiscal sense for Audi. So let see exactly what Australia is missing out on.

The Audi R8 debuted in 2006 as Audi’s first supercar to compete with top-tier 911s and Ferraris. The R8 started out with only a V8 engine, but later a 5.2-litre V10 was added to the lineup. The second-generation Audi R8 debuted in 2015 and shared many components with the Lamborghini Huracan. Thankfully Audi is a master of taking hardware from other brands and making the final product uniquely Audi which means there’s plenty of market space for both the R8 and Huracan.

The Audi R8 V10 is powered by a 5.2-litre V10 engine that produces 562 bhp in the based car and the top tier Plus version that produces 612 bhp. These incredible V10 engines are mated to a 7-Speed DL800 dual-clutch transmission for lightning-fast shifts and improved acceleration. The Audi R8 comes with Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system to further improve acceleration and all-weather performance.

With Australia’s specific emissions requirements and low sales volume, it simply doesn’t make sense for Audi to continue selling the R8. The impact of government emissions regulations continues to put pressure on low volume supercars. For an organisation like Audi, the R8 is a halo car meant to attract press and attention, so it's safe to say the R8 will continue its job thanks to sales in Europe and America.