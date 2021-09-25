After going about a month without seeing one, there is a fresh spy video of the BMW M2 testing on the public roads around the Nürburgring. Unlike other examples, this one has a big antenna on the roof, and there's a person sitting in the passenger seat using a laptop.

Other than the protuberance on the roof, this one has some black tape around the mesh on the passenger side of the lower fascia. This doesn't actually seem to be a structural change but instead possibly fixing some damage to the temporary bodywork.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 spied with exposed grille

13 Photos

The car also has a panel for covering the grille and making it appear to stick out farther from the body. However, we have seen other cars with an exposed nose, which provides a better idea of what to expect from the design.

At the back, you can look closely for a subtle spoiler on the boot lid. There are two pairs of circular exhaust outlets in cutouts below the bumper.

Inside, the M2 has the modern layout of a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Bolstered seats and carbon-fibre trim are expected to be in there, too.

Under the bonnet, all signs point to the new M2 getting a version of BMW's S58 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline-six engine. Some rumours put the output at 450 bhp and a tad over 400 lb-ft. Although, other speculation hints the numbers could be even higher.

You're going to have to be patient to purchase the new M2. Production probably doesn't start until late 2022, but the premiere of the design and specs would happen sooner than that.