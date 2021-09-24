We are living in exciting times for the automotive industry. Yes - the boring SUV sector is dominating the markets literally everywhere around the world, but there are many other segments that we can be grateful for. Take for example the supercars - they are now (almost) matching the performance of Formula 1 cars and are true mechanical masterpieces with available electrified powertrains, active aerodynamics, and energy recuperation systems.

More often than ever, however, manufacturers are taking a look at their history for inspiration. The recently launched Lamborghini Countach revival is the perfect example with its mix between a vintage design and modern technologies. The Italian company is preparing something even more retrotastic and a new teaser video hints at what can be expected.

Lamborghini started a teasing game earlier this month preparing us for “some exciting news,” though it is refusing to say what exactly is coming from the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory. However, we have some assumptions and this new teaser video gives us more information.

At first, we thought Lamborghini was probably restoring the original Countach prototype. And while that option is still very plausible, we are now more poised to believe the supercar automaker is actually working on a Miura restoration project. This video confirms the car has a naturally aspirated V12 engine, fed by Weber 45 DCOE carburettors. Work on the engine is apparently going well, judging by the attention to the detail seen in the teaser video.

Miura or Countach? It's hard to tell at this point, and the chances seem to be split evenly. Here's a little suggestion - a Lambo Miura P400 Jota revival. We will probably know more very, very soon, so stay tuned for more teasers and the full debut.