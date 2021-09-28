The revamped Renault Trafic medium-sized van has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting from just over £25,000. Now fitted with a new front-end design, an overhauled interior and a larger, more efficient engine range, the first Transit Custom-rivalling vans will arrive with customers at the end of the year.

Externally, the new Trafic has been fitted with a completely redesigned nose, featuring LED lights and the C-shaped daytime running lights that are now a trademark of the Renault range. Combined with an upright grille, Renault says the new style makes the van look more “robust and expressive”. Smaller tweaks include new wheel designs and a fresh radio antenna, as well as a new Cumulus Blue paint option.

Inside the cabin, there’s a new dashboard with a horizontal trim feature that runs the entire width, merging into the door panel design. You’ll also find extra chrome detailing, fresh door cards and a new gear lever, which Renault claims will make the van feel more refined.

Customers get a choice of two vehicle lengths and two vehicle heights, giving customers the chance to tailor the van’s dimensions to their requirements. There’s also a choice of body styles, with the conventional Panel Van variants joined by a Crew Van with extra seats behind the driver.

There’s also a choice of engine options, although they’re all essentially different versions of the same 2-litre diesel motor. Still, you get a choice of power outputs, with the Blue dCi 110 with 109 bhp representing the entry-level version. From there, you can have the 130, 150 and 170 versions, all of which give you a rough idea of their power output from the name.

Renault Trafic (2022)

All come with a manual gearbox as standard and come with stop-start technology that helps to save fuel. However, the Blue dCi 150 and Blue dCi 170 engines are available with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

In exchange for the headline price of £25,200 plus VAT, Renault will sell you the entry-level Business model in the traditional Panel Van form. If you want more tech, you can upgrade to the Business+, Sport and Sport+ models, with each adding a little more equipment.

Whereas basic versions get DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity and steel wheels, more luxurious models add goodies including 17-inch alloy wheels and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

And you can add a range of safety systems to the vehicle, with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and active emergency braking all on offer. You can even have blind-spot monitoring to tell you when a vehicle is lurking in the difficult-to-see areas over your shoulders and parking sensors, not to mention a rear-view camera.

