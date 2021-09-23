Silverstone, September 23, 2021. The entry list for the opening round of the recently launched Le Mans Virtual Series, 4 Hours of Monza, has been published (HERE) and the high level of both real-life and sim drivers due to compete is a great indication of how closely contested the series is likely to be from start to finish.

Louis Deletraz (last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual winner and current ELMS LMP2 points leader with teammate Yifei Ye), Sergio Sette Camara (Formula E), Beitske Visser (W Series and WEC), Will Stevens (WEC and ELMS), Bruno Spengler (former DTM champion and IMSA competitor), Jan von der Heyde, Michi Hoyer and Nuno Pinto (multiple championships in sim racing between them) are just some of the well-known names from the real and virtual racing worlds who will line up for the start on sim rigs across the world. Bringing perhaps a ‘home’ advantage will be Porsche Esports Team’s Ayhancan Güven who is racing in the Porsche Carrera Cup at Monza this weekend and will therefore be participating in the LMVS event on-site, joined by his sim racing teammates.

The race takes place this coming weekend on the rFactor2 platform at the virtual Autodromo Nazionale Monza and coverage will begin from 12:30 pm on Saturday, September 25. Built-in 1922, the real Autodromo Nazionale Monza is the true Italian temple of speed and is unmatched around the globe for its history and the passion it invokes in motorsport fans. Expect no different from everyone involved in this new endurance esports series!

A total of 38 cars will battle it out in two different classes – 21 in LMP2, with all competitors using an ORECA 07 LMP2 model, and 17 in LMGTE with teams having a choice of Ferrari 488GTE, BMW M8 GTE, Porsche 911 RSR GTE, Corvette C8.R, and Aston Martin Vantage GTE. Negotiating through the traffic at famously challenging sections of the track such as the Variante del Rettifilo (the chicane at the end of the pit straight), the Variante della Roggia and the Curva Parabolica will add to the tension and drama expected in the race.

Free practice sessions will be run on Thursday and Friday, with a one-hour test race taking place on Thursday evening to check servers, systems, and communications for both the sporting and broadcast teams. Qualifying is on Friday, September 24 at 6:00 pm British Summer Time (BST) (19h00 CEST, 1:00 pm Eastern Time) and will be broadcast live. All the race action can be followed from 12:30 pm (BST) onwards on the FIA WEC and TraxionGG’s YouTube channels, on twitch.tv/traxiongg, and on social multiple social media channels. More details on these will be released in the coming days.

About Le Mans Virtual Series

Le Mans Virtual Series is a global, elite esports series made up of five rounds that bring together endurance racing and sim racing’ top teams to compete on some of the world’s most famous racetracks. International FIA-licensed real-world drivers are teamed up with leading esports protagonists to take on endurance classics for a total prize fund of US$250,000, culminating in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual which will take place live and televised at the Autosport Show International at the Birmingham NEC (UK). Le Mans Virtual Series is a joint venture between leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, Motorsport Games, and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO)- the creator and organizer of the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans and promoter of the FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC). www.lemansvirtual.com

Round 1: 4 Hours of Monza, Italy - September 25, 2021 - Online only

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship, and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.