There were several Chinese automakers present at IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich and all of them were there to announce their intentions of selling vehicles in Europe. One such stand showcased Ora, a sub-brand of Great Wall Motor, with ambitions to begin sales of its 02 Cat model in Europe by the end of 2021.

The 02 Cat is about the same size as a Mini, and just like the mini its exterior is designed to look retro, but it offers quite a bit more interior room. The motor show stand featured the vehicle in several different flavours, including a sporty GT model, as well as more luxury-oriented versions.

With an exterior that’s as cute as this vehicle’s, and if the price tag is what people expect it to be for a Chinese vehicle, then the small Ora will find buyers in Europe. Hopping aboard one of the vehicles displayed at IAA (which are almost production ready, according to the manufacturer) I was also really pleasantly surprised by the fact that the interior was of high quality (with lots of soft-touch plastics) and the screens inside were also really good too.

This particular model has a 169 bhp (126 kW) / 250 Nm (184 pound-foot) motor and according to the spec sheet displayed next to the vehicle at the motor show, two sizes of battery pack: 48 kWh or 63 kWh. These give the vehicle a claimed WLTP range of 186 miles (300 km) or 248 miles (400 km) respectively.

Its claimed sprint time from standstill to 62 mph (100 km/h) is 8.5 seconds and top speed is rated at 99 mph (160 km/h). The vehicle weighs just over 1.5 tons.

Ora initially called this model the Good Cat, but then the Good part got dropped for Europe. We don’t currently have any specifics or details regarding when and where this model will make its Euro debut.