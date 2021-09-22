A wild theory came out in Japan, courtesy of Best Car, saying that the next Nissan Skyline could arrive in a four-door coupe and SUV flavours. At this point, we want to remind you that this is still regarded as a rumour, so sprinkle this with a heavy dose of scepticism if you will.

According to the publication, Nissan could offer the Skyline nameplate in the aforementioned body styles in order to soldier on. If you're wondering what a Skyline SUV could look like, you can turn your attention to the Infiniti QX55 that was unveiled last year. The QX55 is the coupe SUV version of the QX50.

If the rumoured Skyline SUV pushes through, it won't be the first time that Nissan would introduce a lifted version of the long-running nameplate. To recall, Nissan launched the Skyline Crossover in 2009 as the JDM version of the Infiniti EX37, the predecessor of the QX50. The high-riding model was discontinued in the current 13th-generation Skyline.

Along with the Nissan Z car, the Skyline is a very important model for the automaker. Born as a Prince in 1957 and became a Nissan in 1966, the Skyline nameplate soldiers decades as a flagship model, standing up there in the pedestal of popular JDM names such as the Toyota Crown, which got an SUV version in China just recently.

But we all know that the current 13th-generation Skyline is aging. Introduced in 2013 and got a major redesign in 2019, adopting the face of the venerable Nissan GT-R, rumours arose earlier this year that the Skyline is nearing the end of the road.

But the automaker's Executive Vice President Asako Hoshino was quick to put out the fire on these rumours, saying that Nissan will never give up on the Skyline.

Will introducing another Skyline crossover be Nissan's way to keep the nameplate alive? Time will tell, albeit we can't say we're surprised if ever that happens.