When we drove the Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf in 2016, we were hugely impressed. Our editor then wrote that “this ultra-rare songbird currently bearing the Lagonda badge is all kinds of perplexing, and intriguing, and forbidden anthrax-fruit for our limp bank accounts.”

With a highly limited production of just about 200 examples, it was extremely difficult to buy one new, even if you had the money. Today, nearly five years later, the situation has changed.

If you have about €1 million (approx. £858,000) in your bank account, an exotic car dealer from Cologne, Germany, will be happy to sell you a virtually brand new Lagonda Taraf. It was first registered for use in January 2018 and currently has only about 3,200 miles (5,150 kilometres) on the odometer. Needless to say, everything seems to be in factory condition.

Gallery: 2018 Aston Martin Lagonda Taraf for sale

15 Photos

Described by some as the most luxurious saloon in the world when it was launched, the Lagonda Taraf had a starting price of about £700,000 when new. This means the value of these cars is slowly going up and with just a few of them delivered outside the United Arab Emirates, we can expect the price to keep growing in the coming years. This said, you can buy it as a form of investment, too.

If you want to drive it, though, you’ll totally enjoy it. Under the bonnet, there’s a silky-smooth 6.0-litre naturally-aspirated V12 generating 533 bhp (412 kilowatts) at 6,000 rpm and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-metres) of torque. Mated to a ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic, the V12 sends power exclusively to the rear wheels. You're probably never going to push a car like this to its limits but for the record, it can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometres per hour) in just 4.4 seconds.

The description in the ad doesn’t mention available shipping around the globe but we assume that it’s not that difficult to find someone to transport your shiny new Aston from Europe to North America. Check out the source link below for more details.