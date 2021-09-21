The folks at the Ferrari Chat forum are doing some sleuthing around the Web to uncover every morsel of info about the latest model in the Prancing Horse's Icona range, like the previous Monza SP1 and SP2 Speedsters. The leading speculation right now is that it has a body that evokes the 330 P4 race car from 1967. The debut will allegedly take place at Finali Mondiali 2021 in November.

The vehicle allegedly takes the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 from the 812 Competizione that makes 819 bhp (610 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-metres) of torque. The car would be purely combustion-powered, so no hybrid assistance.

Gallery: Ferrari hypercar test mule spy photos

10 Photos

In May 2021, Ferrari's technical boss Michael Leiters said that a more powerful V12 was under development. We have to wonder if it could propel this model.

The new Icona is reportedly based on the LaFerrari Aperta. This suggests it might have an open roof like the P4 Spyder.

A Ferrari Chat user believes Ferrari is already showing the car to a few of its most prized customers. The company did something similar with the Monza SP1 and SP2 by showing them to clients early and staging the public premiere at Finali Mondiali.

Ferrari built fewer than 500 units of the SP1 and SP2. The Ferrari Chat forum members believe the brand might make even fewer examples of this new Icona to keep it properly exclusive. They are throwing around a number as low as 300 cars.

Naturally, as an ultra-exclusive Ferrari, this machine will be very expensive. The speculated price is somewhere between $2.5 million (£1.8 million) and $3 million (£2.2 million).

Ferrari has been testing hacked-up LaFerraris for about a year. Until now, we had thought these vehicles were test mules for the next-gen hypercar, but maybe they were actually the new Icona.