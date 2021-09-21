A week has passed since the Carwow crew brought four high-performance Volkswagen Group products to the dragstrip. And now they have a other drag race to show us. This time, the theme is Germany versus Japan, two versus one.

For this weekend's drag race, the Porsche 911 Turbo S faces off two of Japan's fastest sports cars. These are the recently updated Nissan GT-R Nismo, and the high-tech hybrid Honda NSX. Do the Nissan and the Honda have enough to pass the Porsche? Here are their stats.

Let's start with the least powerful car in this trio, the Honda NSX. The NSX uses a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 with the help of three electric motors. The result is a combined output of 581 bhp (427 kilowatts) and 476 pound-feet (645 N⋅m) of torque. It's by no means underpowered, but it has the lowest figure here.

Up next, it's the Nissan GT-R Nismo. Unlike the Honda, the Nissan is all about brute force. You won't find any batteries or electric motors here. After all, its original design dates back to 2007. As this is the Nismo version, it packs 600 bhp (447 kilowatts) and 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-metres) of torque. It's the most powerful factory tune of the familiar 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V6.

Last but not least is the Porsche 911 Turbo S. The lone German entry also has a 3.8-litre, twin-turbo engine, but that's where the similarities between this and the Nissan end. The Porsche's flat-six pumps out even more power. It punches out 650 bhp (478 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-metres) of torque. The Porsche is, by far, the most powerful here.

So, will the power rankings make this drag race predictable? The 911 Turbo S has been dominating Carwow drag races lately, but the Nissan and Honda can pull off an upset here. The Honda's hybrid drive system could help it jump ahead at launch, while the GT-R might be able to give the Porsche a run for its money. Place your bets now.