Fiat’s new “open-air” version of the 500X SUV is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £24,000. Dubbed the Dolcevita, the car is marked out by its retractable canvas roof, which Fiat proudly proclaims will have no impact on the 500X’s boot space.

That might be because the retractable roof in question is more of an oversized sunroof, folding back to reveal what is, in essence, a large hole in the roof. Nevertheless, the new lid will give customers the chance to experience the wind in their hair, with the electric folding mechanism allowing it to concertina back in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 62 mph.

The canvas hood itself is available in a choice of three different colours – black, grey and red – to complement the array of 10 body colours available. And as with other versions of the 500X, buyers have the chance to choose from three different trim levels offering varying amounts of standard equipment.

In exchange for the £23,975 starting price, you can have the basic Connect trim level, which comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 17-inch alloy wheels and tinted windows. You get LED daytime running lights, the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology and black seats, too.

Moving up to the Cross version earns you some more off-road inspired touches, even though all versions of the 500X come with front-wheel drive. Nevertheless, the £25,775 Cross version comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning and parking sensors as standard, not to mention the new seats with a “camouflage-patterned centre panel” and vinyl inserts.

Finally, the Sport model crowns the range with more motorsport-related design tweaks and a £27,275 starting price. That pays for burnished black 19-inch alloy wheels and a more aggressive bodykit, as well as black fabric sports seats with red piping and a 500 logo. You’ll also get a new matte titanium dashboard and a 3.5-inch digital instrument display.

For now, that’s all Fiat has officially confirmed, but the images seen here and Fiat’s own website betray another variant. According to Fiat.com, that’s the Yacht Club Capri model, marked out by the coach line below the windows and the blue alloy wheels. Inside, it’ll be offered with leather upholstery and an optional wood dashboard, but Fiat has not yet confirmed too many details or UK pricing.

It remains to be seen which engine will power the Yacht Club Capri, but Fiat has confirmed the rest of the Dolcevita models will come with two petrol powertrains. The 1-litre, 118 bhp petrol engine will power the basic Connect version, while the Cross and Sport models will also be available with a 1.3-litre, 148 bhp motor.