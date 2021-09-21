The new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric saloon car is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £100,000. The zero-emission luxury limousine is available with a 107.8 kWh battery pack that allows the car to travel up to 453 miles on a single charge.

That’s part of a fully electric powertrain dubbed 450+, which powers the rear wheels and provides 328 bhp. Charging the battery pack from 10 to 80 percent takes 31 minutes, assuming you can find a charger powerful enough, and just 15 minutes of charging can add an extra 186 miles of range. At launch, the ‘450+’ is the only powertrain option available, but the range will eventually incorporate a high-performance, all-wheel-drive AMG ‘53’ variant.

As well as that high-tech powertrain, the EQS also gets plenty of standard equipment. In exchange for £99,995 of your hard-earned British pounds, the entry-level AMG Line models come with 20-inch alloy wheels and AMG Line body styling features, as well as full leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof and heated seats front and rear. The car gets rear-axle steering, too, plus a digital instrument display, a 12.8-inch central infotainment screen.

Stepping up to the AMG Line Premium version takes the price to £106,995 and adds 21-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, acoustic privacy glass and a 360-degree camera. You also get extra driving assistance technology and a Burmester surround-sound system.

Or you can go for the similarly priced Luxury trim, which gets the same level of standard equipment as the AMG Line Premium, but offers more “classic style” than the sportier AMG Line Premium model. That means you get man-made leather and “ship-deck” wood, plus comfort seats and a heated steering wheel.

But if you have a further £7,000 to spend, you can splurge a total of £113,995 on the AMG Line Premium Plus variant, with a head-up display, remote parking and gesture-controlled interior assistance technology. Or you can go for the Exclusive Luxury model, which costs the same amount but builds on the Luxury’s specification with climate-controlled massage seats and Nappa leather upholstery.

Go for that version and you can choose the Rear Luxury Lounge package, which costs £3,995 and gets you electrically adjustable rear seats with massage functions. You also benefit from a comfort rear armrest with wireless smartphone charging and an Android tablet, climate control for the rear seats and additional USB ports.

If you choose the AMG Line Premium version or any of its superior models, meanwhile, you can have the MBUX Hyperscreen with multiple infotainment displays. More than 141 cm wide, the resulting curved screen looks like one seamless display, but it comes at a cost: £7,995, in fact.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS is available to order now with prices starting at £99,995. Customers will get a three-year subscription to the Mercedes Me Charge scheme as standard, offering access to a number of public charging providers through a single account. A year’s subscription to the Ionity network is also thrown in.