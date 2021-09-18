The BMW 7 Series will be fully revamped for the 2023 model year with the redesign likely bringing a split-headlights design, an all-electric version, and - according to a new report - new petrol engines. While electrification will be the focus when it comes to the powertrains, there is good news for ICE lovers coming from the rumour mill.

BMW Blog reports the base 7 Series will get a heavily upgraded version of the 3.0-litre (B58) straight-six petrol engine. In the 735i, it will deliver about 270 bhp and if you opt for the 740i, it will produce 370 bhp. Of course, these are not official numbers yet, though we trust this source and believe they are correct.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 7 Series new spy photos

10 Photos

As a side note, the revised B58 engine is also expected to be offered on the X5, X6, and X7, but most likely, it will make its debut on the 2023 7 Series. The 5 Series in 540i trim should also get the new version of BMW’s 3.0-litre straight-six engine at some point.

While the updated B58 will surely be warmly welcomed, BMW fans will probably be more excited about the information that a brand new V8 will debut with the new 7 Series. Believed to be wearing the S68 internal designation, it will be based on the existing N63 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 and will feature some sort of standard hybridisation. According to BMW Blog, the output should be around 535 bhp, and just like the new 3.0, it should make its way to other large models of the company.

The all-electric version of BMW’s flagship saloon will admittedly be the most technologically advanced model in the new 7 Series range. According to preliminary details, it could have as much as 650 bhp thanks to a large battery pack and dual motors driving all four wheels, making it the most powerful variant in the lineup.