With the Volkswagen Group facelifting the Polo and Ibiza while transitioning the Fabia to the next generation, Ford is fighting back by giving its popular supermini a nip and tuck for 2022. The Blue Oval is not wasting any time as the updated Fiesta is being presented in all three flavours: regular, Active, and ST. The styling tweaks inside and out are rather discreet, but that's to be expected from only a mid-cycle revision.

That said, there are some notable upgrades being introduced with the facelifted Fiesta, including standard LED headlights across the range. More expensive variants can now be equipped with matrix LED lights benefiting from an anti-dazzle high beam in the same vein as competitors like the SEAT Ibiza, Opel Corsa, and the VW Polo.

32 Photos

The headlights themselves come with black surrounds, a look you'll also find at the rear where the optional LED taillights now feature a dark tint. As before, each version of the Fiesta gets its own front grille design as well as other cosmetic tweaks to create a clear visual distinction between the trim levels. There's also the ST-Line with a sporty look featuring a redesigned upper grille with a deeper insert and a glossy black honeycomb finish, along with an enlarged lower grille and body-coloured faux air intakes.

The lesser Trend and Titanium models each have a slightly modified exterior design, as it's the case with the range-topping ST and its new Mean Green paint. We are happy to report Ford is keeping the three-door Fiesta alive, which is something we can't say about virtually all of its direct competitors. Optional Vignale packs provide the subcompact hatchback a more luxurious look and added goodies.

Stepping inside, the 2022 Fiesta rocks a configurable digital 12.3-inch digital driver's display and uses a windscreen-mounted camera that works with the navigation system for the newly added (and self-explanatory) Wrong-Way Alert system. Upgrade to the ST and you get new performance seats with better lateral support and integrated headrests.

Speaking of which, the hot hatch gets a 10-percent boost in torque and now it offers a generous 320 Newton-metres (236 pound-feet) from its turbocharged 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine shared with the Puma ST. It continues to pump out just under 197 bhp, enough for a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in six and a half seconds and a top speed of 143 mph (230 km/h).

An important ST-only feature is represented by a Track mode instead of the regular Fiesta's Eco mode, which upon activation, switches off the traction control system and changes the electronic stability control system to a "wide-slip mode." At an additional cost, the feisty hatch can be had with a Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential to sharpen up handling during cornering. The standard 17-inch wheels can be swapped out for a larger 18-inch with a dark look.

As for the normal Fiesta, it soldiers on with its 1.0-litre EcoBoost available in three states of tune: 99, 123, and 153 bhp. The turbocharged three-pot benefits from 48v mild-hybrid tech for the two more powerful configurations and can be hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

Customer deliveries of the 2022 Ford Fiesta are scheduled to commence early next year.