The Ferrari F8 Spider debuted two years ago this month as a convertible version of the F8 Tributo. Aftermarket tuner Novitec has gotten its hands on the sleek supercar and added a host of visual goodies and other upgrades that improve the supercar’s already stellar performance stats. The extra oomph and visual style are accompanied by a new high-performance Inconel exhaust system that adds a raucous soundtrack to the car’s sinister flair.

At the front, Novitec adds a two-piece spoiler, which reduces front-axle lift, carbon flaps on the bumper sides, and a carbon insert for the front fascia. The added bits at the front help improve the car’s aerodynamics and cooling, but that’s not all Novitec added. There are Novitec side mirrors and Novitec rocker panels, with customers capable of choosing between a larger rear ducktail spoiler or a rear wing. The supercar wears unique 21-inch wheels at the front and 22-inch ones at the rear.

Gallery: Novitec Ferrari F8 Spider

11 Photos

Ferrari’s 3.9-litre twin-turbocharged still powers the supercar, but Novitec massaged it to make more power. The tuner adds its N-Tronic control module, which introduces unique calibrations for the injection and ignition mapping while also tweaking the electronic boost pressure control. The upgrades allow the convertible to produce 802 bhp (590 kilowatts) and 662 pound-feet (898 Newton-metres) of torque. The Ferrari makes 711 (530 bhp) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) stock and hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometres per hour) in 2.6 seconds. The unmodified car does it in 2.9 seconds.

The Inconel exhaust system features an optional 999 fine-gold plating option for even better heat dissipation. It’s available with or without actively controlled exhaust flaps, and it was designed to save weight, too. Novitec also offers a host of interior upgrades, including leather and Alcantara tailored to the customer’s needs. Novitec’s F8 Spider upgrade is a complete package if you’re looking to make modest tweaks to the car.