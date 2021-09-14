Tesla refreshed the Model S saloon recently, adding the new top of the range Plaid version to the range, as well as making some modifications inside - here’s the full breakdown of what the refreshed Model S has to offer - but the manufacturer still has some new features it wants to implement, or features it wanted to implement but gave up on.

One is a tilting screen whose angle can be changed by the user, and one prototype was recently spotted with that screen.

The vehicle is definitely a refreshed Model S, with the yoke instead of a traditional steering wheel, but as Reddit user todd2fst4u noticed, the vehicle’s main screen was sitting at an unusual angle. The screen appears to be angled more towards the driver by around 20 or 30 degrees.

But what does this mean? Is Tesla planning to release this screen setup, or was it planning to offer it, but then decided against it and this is just one prototype that had it and is now still being driven? We frankly just don’t know, although some have said that the refreshed Model S does have the mechanism that allows the screen to tilt, but it is reportedly locked in and lacks the servos that make movement possible.

This feature may be a casualty of the global chip shortage or simply a prototype that was testing the system which in turn never made it to production. As some Reddit commenters pointed out, this particular Model S rides on the original 19-inch rims that were in the configurator (not the dark grey ones the vehicle actually shipped with), while inside, the vehicle had a black lower dash and armrest, but the rest of the upholstery was white.

We’ll have to wait and see if this ever makes production. There already is a third party solution to electrically move the screen’s angle, available for the Model 3 and Model Y, offering a range of movement of up to 30 degrees.